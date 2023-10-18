Private Bus Driver And Owner Remanded To Judicial Custody After Fatal Accident

In Kozhikode district, the driver and owner of a private bus have been remanded to judicial custody, as per a police officer's statement. This development followed their arrest in connection with a tragic road accident that resulted in the loss of two lives.



The accused individuals have been identified as Akhil Kumar, the bus driver hailing from Karanthoor, and Arun, the owner of the bus. The Chevayur police in Kozhikode arrested them in relation to the accident that occurred near the Vengeri junction on National Highway 66 on Monday.

The charges filed against them are distinct - the driver, Akhil Kumar, faces a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the bus owner, Arun, is charged with abetment. Subsequently, both of them were remanded into judicial custody, according to an officer at the Chevayur police station.

The accident transpired at approximately 9 am near the Vengeri junction on the national highway, a location where ongoing construction work was in progress. The victims of this tragic incident were Shaiju (43) and his wife Jeema (36), who were riding a two-wheeler on the highway, en route from Balussery to Malaparambu. The accident unfolded when their two-wheeler became sandwiched between two private buses, one in front and the other behind. Shaiju applied brakes as the bus ahead stopped suddenly, but the bus following them did not halt in time, resulting in a collision that crushed their two-wheeler.

Tragically, despite the efforts of locals who rushed Shaiju and Jeema to a nearby hospital, they succumbed to their injuries. Another two-wheeler rider involved in the incident sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The accident's cause has been attributed to the negligence of the bus driver, Akhil Kumar. As a consequence, his driver's license will be suspended, as confirmed by a motor vehicle department official. The entire incident was captured by a camera mounted at the rear end of the bus traveling in front, providing visual evidence of the tragic event.