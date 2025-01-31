Priyanka Gandhi Defends Mother's Controversial Comment On President Murmu

During the Budget session's opening day, controversy erupted when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi commented on President Droupadi Murmu appearing "tired" during her address, referring to her as "poor thing." The remark drew sharp criticism, particularly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who characterized it as an insult to tribal communities and the President's humble origins.

Priyanka Gandhi came to her mother's defense, emphasizing that Sonia, at 78 years old, had simply expressed concern about the length of the speech. "My mother fully respects the President of India," Priyanka stated, suggesting the media had twisted an innocent comment.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan issued a firm response, describing the remarks as "unfortunate" and "in poor taste." Their statement emphasized that President Murmu, 66, remained energetic throughout her hour-long address and found speaking for marginalized communities, women, and farmers energizing rather than tiring.

The incident gained additional attention when it was revealed that Rahul Gandhi had described the President's speech as "boring." Prime Minister Modi seized on these comments in his criticism of the Congress party, particularly highlighting what he viewed as disrespect from the party's "royal family" toward a President from a modest background.