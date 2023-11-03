Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over inflation during Diwali

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the Centre over inflation during Diwali, saying the skyrocketing prices of the essentials is making the celebrations tough for the common people.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Diwali is a week away, but the prices of food items are already on fire. The price of onion has suddenly started increasing very fast, while INDIA is the second largest onion-producing country."

Last year, she said the farmers produced 31 lakh metric tonnes of onion. "Where are they kept, in Jagat Seth's warehouse or did it rot in the government warehouse due to negligence in maintenance.

"On the other hand, apart from sugar, arhar and urad pulses are also out of reach of the citizen. What will man eat and what will he feed? How will they celebrate the festival? The government should answer," the Congress leader said.

The grand-old-party has been attacking the government over the skyrocketing prices of the several essentials in the last few days.

The prices of onion in the local markets in the national capital have already touched around Rs 70-80 per kg.