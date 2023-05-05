  • Menu
Priyanka slams BJP over price rise

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (File/Photo)

Highlights

Kanakagiri (Karnataka): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday slammed the BJP government, saying prices of essential commodities and services were spiralling due to its "corrupt policies".

Alleging that there was rampant corruption prevailing in the state, she said the BJP dispensation in Karnataka is known as "40 per cent commission government". According to her, no one but the contractors' association has given the government such a tag.

She said contractors were committing suicide because they have to give huge money as bribe to the government.

