Promote art among children: Justice Mishra

Dhenkanal: “To encourage artistic development, art and culture should be promoted among children. We should pass on creativity, art and values from present generation to next generation for a healthy society. This is a major responsibility, no less than social work,” said High Court Justice Sashikanta Mishra.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Surangana Prativa Utsav, organised by Surangana Kala Niketan, Justice Mishra said the potential and hidden talents of children should be discovered. “God has given them talent and creativity but nurturing them is very important. Art and creativity need to be promoted during the school days so that the children can nurture their talents under right guidance and training,” he said.

The organisation’s chief mentors Jitendra Kumar Behera and Pragyanpriya Nanda highlighted their activities to nurture talents in the last 10 years in the district. As many as 150 children presented cultural events during the two-day programme.

Justice Mishra gave way the prizes to the winning participants. Eminent artist Paresh Chandra Patnaik, dental surgeon Dr R K Mishra, Brahmakumaris centre in-charge B K Usha and Surangana Kala Niketan president Niranjani Satapathy also spoke on the occasion.