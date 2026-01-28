Protests erupt against revised UGC regulations

Large-scale protests have erupted across several states against the University Grants Commission’s revised regulations, with demonstrators terming them “discriminatory” and warning that the new rules could further deepen social divisions and create fresh tensions on university campuses.

Students and youth belonging to the general category took to the streets in multiple cities on Tuesday, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the new UGC regulations.

The agitation has gained momentum nationwide, particularly among upper-caste groups, who argue that the guidelines have sparked resentment and exclusion rather than fostering equality.

Those opposing the revised UGC framework have asserted that action against discrimination should be uniform and unbiased, irrespective of the caste identity of either the victim or the accused.

Protesters have also demanded safeguards for upper-caste students, stating that they too face harassment and derogatory labelling.

The issue has also reached the judiciary, with a plea filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recently notified UGC regulation.

The petition alleges that the new rules adopt a “non-inclusionary” definition of caste-based discrimination and exclude certain social groups from institutional protection.

According to the plea, the regulations fail to safeguard students and faculty members who do not belong to reserved categories, thereby creating an imbalance in grievance redressal mechanisms within educational institutions.

In the national capital, members of the upper-caste community staged a protest outside the UGC headquarters at ITO in New Delhi. Heavy security arrangements were put in place, and multiple layers of barricading were erected to prevent protesters from moving closer to the office. Speaking to IANS, one of the protesters said, “Our stand is very clear, and our numbers are large, yet they are stopping us. They have put up five layers of barricading... Do people not have the right to protest? All our rights and interests are being taken away. The police and administration are trying to stop us. We are being forced to live like second-class citizens in our own country... We are demanding that these regulations be withdrawn.”

Similar demonstrations were reported from several parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Amethi and Bareilly, indicating the widening scope of the protest movement.

In Amethi, members of the upper-caste community held a protest against the BJP over the UGC regulations, warning that they would march to Delhi if their demands were ignored.