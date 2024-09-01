Protests Erupt In Kolkata Over Trainee Doctor's Murder: TMC And BJP Rally Amidst Growing Tensions

Several rallies and protests by West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP are set to take place in Kolkata on Sunday, in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party will continue its demonstration, calling for the death penalty for the accused and advocating for changes in the law to ensure harsher punishment, 21 days after the incident.

Meanwhile, the BJP is persisting with its week-long protest in Kolkata against the Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Additionally, a non-political ‘Maha Michhil’ (mega rally) is planned from College Square to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by news agency PTI. The protest, organized through social media, is expected to draw thousands of participants.

Union Minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had previously stated that the protesters are demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.

In response, the West Bengal government has called a special assembly session on Monday to introduce a new bill that would impose capital punishment for convicted rapists.

The 31-year-old woman doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital on August 9. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested after police discovered a Bluetooth device near the crime scene. CCTV footage also placed him on the third floor of the hospital, where the seminar hall is located. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the case.