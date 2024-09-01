Live
- 'Your MLA at your doorstep' camapain another drama of AAP, says BJP leader
- Rahul Gandhi calls for revitalising tourism in Wayanad, over a month after devastating landslides
- Union Minister Hardeep Puri acknowledges ‘extraordinary contributions’ of Indian Oil on its 65th anniversary
- Wreckage of missing Mi-8T helicopter found: Russian Ministry
- Heavy rains cause severe waterlogging in Guwahati
- Rahul Gandhi is foreigner at heart: Giriraj Singh
- Shankar IAS Academy fined Rs 5 lakh over misleading UPSC result ad: CCPA
- Telangana Govt. Declares Holiday for Schools tomorrow amid rain alert
- Tragedy Strikes Khammam District as Five Youths Goes Missing in Akeru Vagu
- 36 stranded in Amaravati mandal of Palnadu evacuated under district collector supervision
Just In
Protests Erupt In Kolkata Over Trainee Doctor's Murder: TMC And BJP Rally Amidst Growing Tensions
- Kolkata witnesses multiple protests and rallies by Trinamool Congress and BJP in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College.
- TMC demands stricter laws, while BJP continues its protest against the Mamata Banerjee government. A non-political mega rally is also set to take place.
Several rallies and protests by West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP are set to take place in Kolkata on Sunday, in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party will continue its demonstration, calling for the death penalty for the accused and advocating for changes in the law to ensure harsher punishment, 21 days after the incident.
Meanwhile, the BJP is persisting with its week-long protest in Kolkata against the Trinamool government led by Mamata Banerjee.
Additionally, a non-political ‘Maha Michhil’ (mega rally) is planned from College Square to Esplanade on Sunday afternoon, according to a report by news agency PTI. The protest, organized through social media, is expected to draw thousands of participants.
Union Minister and state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had previously stated that the protesters are demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.
In response, the West Bengal government has called a special assembly session on Monday to introduce a new bill that would impose capital punishment for convicted rapists.
The 31-year-old woman doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar hospital on August 9. Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer with Kolkata Police, was arrested after police discovered a Bluetooth device near the crime scene. CCTV footage also placed him on the third floor of the hospital, where the seminar hall is located. The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently handling the case.