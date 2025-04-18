Public Assault Of Rape Suspect Sparks Investigation In Bahraich

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district have opened an investigation after footage emerged showing the public humiliation and assault of a 22-year-old man accused in a rape case. The disturbing incident, which occurred on April 3, came to light only after video evidence began circulating on social media platforms on Thursday.

The footage reportedly shows the young man partially stripped and bound to a bullock cart while being subjected to physical abuse. Bystanders can be heard encouraging further violence, with some even inciting a dog to attack the restrained individual. One voice in the recording is heard saying, "Let it go, what if he dies?"

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Pandey confirmed that police have registered a case following a complaint filed by the victim's family. "Based on a written complaint by a woman, an FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and causing harm," Pandey stated.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha, the attacked man had previously been named in a rape case filed by a woman from a different community in the same village. He had reportedly been evading authorities since the rape allegation was registered.

Despite involving individuals from different communities, Visheshwarganj Station House Officer Gyan Singh emphasized that the incident has not sparked communal tensions. Nevertheless, police forces have been deployed to the area as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are now conducting parallel investigations into both the original rape allegation and the subsequent vigilante violence that followed.