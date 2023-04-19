Public pulse is important in the debate on same-sex marriage: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Understanding the public pulse in an important aspect and a deciding factor in the debate on the same-sex marriage in the country, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee observed on Wednesday.

"Generally, I love people who love others. But since a case is pending at the Supreme Court relating to this issue, it would not be right on my part to comment on this issue at this moment. The matter is sensitive. All I can say is that we have to understand the pulse of the people in the matter," she said in response to a question from a media person.

Banerjee also said that any detailed comment on this matter can be given only after the court order.

Her observation on this count comes on the same day when the apex court observed that there is no is no data to show same-sex marriages is an elitist concept as highlighted by the Union government. The top court stressed that the state cannot discriminate against an individual on the basis of a characteristic over which the person has no control, and something which is innate cannot have a class bias.

So far, barring the CPI-M, all the opposition parties have maintained a cautious stand about this issue of same-sex marriage. It is only senior CPI-M leader Brinda Karat who has openly said her party supports the right of persons having same-sex relationship to have their relationship status legally recognised.

Though not in as many words, the Chief Minister also made some subtle observations on the issue on Wednesday.