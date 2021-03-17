Puducherry polls: Congress releases list of 14 candidates

The Congress party on Tuesday released a list of 14 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Puducherry.

Earlier on the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released a list of 9 candidates for the assembly elections in the Union Territory.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6.

Of the 30 assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

The Congress-led government in the union territory fell before completing its five-year term under Chief Minister V Narayansamy.

Narayanasamy had resigned on February 22 ahead of a floor test in the 33-member House (including three nominated) following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators. On February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

However, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-incharge of Puducherry, Dinesh Gundu Rao informed that the former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will not contest the 2021 assembly elections in the Union Territory,

In the 2016 assembly polls, Congress had won 15 seats, All India NR Congress eight seats, AIADMK got four seats, DMK walked away with two MLAs. BJP could not win any seats.