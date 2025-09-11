Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann discharged after nearly week of hospitalisation

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was discharged from Fortis Hospital, near here, on Thursday after nearly a week of hospitalisation.

He was admitted to hospital on September 5 after complaining of exhaustion and low heart rate.

After discharge, Chief Minister Mann left for his Sector 2 residence in Chandigarh under tight security.

His health showed improvement with blood parameters gradually improving, doctors said. He was hospitalised in the evening after suffering from exhaustion, low heart rate and a high-grade fever for the past two days.

The Chief Minister had to cancel his visit to flood-hit villages along with the AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Kapurthala district at the last minute, as he was unwell and was not in a condition to travel.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Mann thanked noted Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh and renowned industrialist Pritpal Singh for helping flood-affected people of the state.

The Chief Minister, during a telephonic conversation with them, reiterated the firm commitment of the government to bail out the people affected by floods. Mann said the exemplary work done by both the philanthropists in this hour of crisis is really laudable as both of them are serving the flood victims with missionary zeal.

The Chief Minister, who also held a virtual Cabinet meeting from the hospital, said people are coming up in large number of generously contributing in the CM Relief Fund to help the people in floods.

Thanking the people who were coming forward to help the distressed people in this hour of crisis, he said that it is the need of the hour to ensure that the needy people get timely help. Mann said that every penny of people's contribution will give a major relief to the people of the marooned areas in the state.

He said that such contributions will go a long way in providing timely and much needed support to people combatting the natural fury. Mann said the generosity shown by the philanthropists will certainly provide a healing touch to the flood-ravaged areas of the state.