Punjab CM favours promotion of inter-state trade

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday batted for further promotion of interstate trade within the country for remunerative price of produce of the farmers on one hand and supply of quality products at affordable price to the people on the other.

Presiding over a meeting with the Chairman and Managing Directors of the various states here, the Chief Minister said all states must join their hands for developing a common platform to buy and sell commodities.

He said this is the need of the hour to safeguard the interests of both the consumers and the farmers. Mann said this would ensure the availability of best products to the people and remunerative price of the produce to the farmers.

The Chief Minister said it would ensure that cross sections of society are benefitted from this practice. He said now that the entire world has emerged as a single market, the unnecessary shackles within the states regarding production and marketing of produce should be removed.

Mann said this 'farm-to-fork' approach and availability of goods within all states would immensely benefit the consumers and farmers in a big way.

The Chief Minister said it is imperative to adopt this approach to ensure that farmers get a profit.

Due to ever escalating cost of farm inputs and lower returns, agriculture is no longer a profitable venture.

However, Mann said that if the idea of a common platform for marketing of produce is evolved it will help the farmers in a big way.

The Chief Minister explained the visiting delegations about the successful utilisation of the Rural Development Fund by the state for public welfare.

However, he said a whopping Rs 5,637.4 crore of state's RDF is still pending with the Union government.

Mann said despite various efforts the Union government is not releasing these funds which is a grave injustice with the state.