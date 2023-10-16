Punjab CM hands over cheque for Rs 1 crore to family of Agniveer

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to family of Agniveer Amritpal Singh as mark of respect to the brave warrior who made the ultimate sacrifice, while serving the country in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister said the state would accord the status of a martyr to Amritpal Singh in recognition of his immense contribution to the nation.

Mann paid tribute to the martyred soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation at the age of 19. He said the government stood firmly with the family during this time of grief.

The Chief Minister said a statue in the memory of the martyr will also be installed in the village. Mann said Punjabis have ever inspired the countrymen to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country.

Miffed over the army for not giving a guard of honor to Amritpal Singh, the Chief Minister said this act of discrimination will hurt the morale of the defence personnel.

He said this step-motherly treatment towards a martyred Agniveer is despicable and highly condemnable. “Amritpal's parents had sent their son to selflessly serve the nation, and it is truly unfortunate that his sacrifice, in the line of duty, hasn't been recognised as that of a martyr, setting a concerning precedent.”

The Chief Minister said it was shameful that for the first time the body of a martyred soldier was brought in a private ambulance, an insult to a martyr soldier.

Mann said 60 percent of the country's budget “is for the defence sector, but it is unfortunate that the army has not even provided an ambulance to carry the body of martyr Amritpal Singh”.