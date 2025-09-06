Live
Punjab CM hospitalised
Highlights
CHANDIGARH : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after his health condition did not improve, party sources said.
Mann (51) was suffering from viral fever and some digestion-related issues for the past two days. He was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after his condition did not improve by evening.
A team of doctors is examining him at the hospital.Following news of his illness, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann on Thursday to check on his health at his official residence. Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Wednesday evening to assess the flood situation and was originally scheduled to visit the affected areas alongside the chief minister.
