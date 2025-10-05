Punjab CM opens art memorial named after Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated the state-of-the-art memorial named after legendary Sikh martyr Baba Jiwan Singh that was constructed with an outlay of Rs 20 crore.

The Chief Minister bowed his head with deep reverence and respect before the supreme sacrifice of Bhai Jiwan Singh, who attained martyrdom fighting against Mughal soldiers in the historic battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

He said on the sacred land of Anandpur Sahib, the birthplace of the Khalsa, five galleries dedicated to humanity are being inaugurated in memory of Baba Jiwan Singh, embodying the spirit of history through their design.

Mann said the design of this memorial has been prepared by the architecture wing of Sri Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

The Chief Minister said the memorial has been completed in two phases, as in the first phase, the construction of the main building was completed and inaugurated in February 2024. In the second phase, five galleries built within the two wings of the building are being dedicated on Sunday, bringing the total cost of the project to Rs 29 crore.

Mann said the museum will showcase the life and sacrifice made by legendary Sikh warrior Baba Jiwan Singh in a befitting manner. The Chief Minister said visitors will get the information about the memorial through models and videos displayed at the entrance of the memorial. The first gallery gives information about the Sikh gurus and illustrates how Baba Jiwan Singh’s ancestors had been spiritually connected with them from the beginning.

Mann said the modern technology has been used to bring history to life here, adding the second gallery portrays the marriage of Baba Jiwan Singh’s parents, his birth, and the ancestral lineage of his family. The third gallery depicts the persecution of the Kashmiri Pandits, their plea to the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, his departure from Sri Anandpur Sahib for martyrdom, and Baba Jiwan Singh’s early life and education.

The Chief Minister said it also features an audio-visual presentation of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom in Chandni Chowk in Delhi and a recreated scene showing Bhai Jaita bringing back the Guru’s severed head. He said the fourth gallery displays, through paintings and multimedia, the moment Baba Jiwan Singh presented the sacred head of the ninth Guru to young Guru Gobind Singh.