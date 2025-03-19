Punjab conducts anti-drone technology trial close to Pak border

Chandigarh: To combat cross-border drug smuggling and narco-terrorism, the Punjab government on Wednesday conducted a trial of advanced anti-drone technology in Naushera Dhalla village, located close to the India-Pakistan border in Tarn Taran district.

This demonstration in the Sarai Amanat Khan area, a hotspot for drone activity and cross-border smuggling for over two years, marks a crucial step in strengthening Punjab’s defence capabilities, said the government.

The trial, which was attended, among others, by Cabinet Minister Aman Arora and Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, is a continuation of earlier demonstrations held in Mohali on March 4 and 5.

Talking to the media on the sidelines of the trial, Arora said the event was aimed at analysing cutting-edge anti-drone systems designed to counter the growing threat of drone-based smuggling of arms, explosives, and narcotics.

He emphasised the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led AAP government has been taking concrete steps to eradicate the drug menace, a crisis that previous governments failed to address.

“For years, the drug trade has destroyed countless lives in Punjab, while previous governments turned a blind eye. Today, under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, we are taking concrete steps to eliminate this scourge from the state.”

The anti-drone systems demonstrated by a private company featured detection, identification, and neutralisation capabilities, forming part of a broader strategy to fortify Punjab’s second line of defence.

These systems are expected to play a pivotal role in preventing illegal activities by targeting drones that cross the border, a growing concern for law enforcement.

The trial was conducted in real-time scenarios to assess the effectiveness of the technology in challenging border conditions.

Arora said while the primary responsibility for securing the international border lies with the Border Security Force (BSF), the state government has been taking proactive measures to complement these efforts.



