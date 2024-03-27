Live
Punjab estimated to produce 161.30 lakh metric tons wheat
With wheat sown in 35.07 lakh hectares, Punjab Chief Secretary Anurag Verma on Wednesday took stock of procurement arrangements of the foodgrain commencing from April 1.
The state is estimated to produce 161.30 lakh metric tons of wheat.
The cash credit limit to the extent of Rs 30,776 crore is needed, out of which Rs 27,077.91 crore has been received for April. The balance amount for May will be received soon.
The Punjab Mandi Board has announced 1,908 regular purchase centres which will be allotted soon to the various agencies as per the advice of procurement agencies.
The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the farmers face no hassles, apart from robust mechanisms for procurement in the mandis.
There must be prompt payment to the farmers in a hassle-free manner, said Verma