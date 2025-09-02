Punjab Governor Kataria visits flood-hit Ferozepur

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting on Tuesday with officials of the Ferozepur district administration to review the flood situation in the border district, officials said.

Kataria, who began his visit to the flood-hit districts from Ferozepur, discussed the relief and rehabilitation measures underway for the affected families, and directed officials to ensure timely assistance and effective coordination in all flood-hit areas of the district.

Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma and Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh attended the meeting.

Later in the day, Kataria will visit Tarn Taran, on September 3, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Pathankot, and the next day, Hoshiarpur and Sri Anandpur Sahib, said officials.

The swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets have flooded large parts of Punjab following heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 12 districts, including Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar, have been hit by the floods.