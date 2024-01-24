Punjab Police to establish AI, machine learning lab

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday inked a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar for the establishment of first-of-its-kind in-house artificial intelligence and machine learning lab, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here.

The pact was signed by Additional Director General of Police (Technical Services) Ram Singh and Director IIT Rajeev Ahuja in the presence of Yadav.

DGP Yadav said this collaboration would not only pave the way for various technological innovations but will also help harnessing the cutting-edge technologies for predictive policing, crime pattern recognition and analysis, facial recognition and intelligent decision-making.

He said where AI can assist the police in the detection of criminal activities and fraud by identifying patterns and trends in large volumes of data, on the other side, machine learning algorithms can help understand criminal behaviour and allocate resources accordingly.

The lab will also help in optimising the deployment of manpower based on real-time data, he said.

Sharing more details, Ram Singh said in the present era, the rapid progress in machine learning and artificial intelligence holds the potential to transform the operations of law enforcement agencies. He said this initiative, which is driven by the goal to leverage state-of-the-art technologies, will further help enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve public safety, and foster innovation in AI-driven security solutions.

This initiative reflects the commitment to exploit the advancements in machine learning and AI for revolutionizing law enforcement practices and enhancing security measures throughout Punjab, he added.

The lab will also play a crucial role in automating the generation of reports and paperwork, saving time of officers and administrative staff.

AI-driven dashboards can provide law enforcement agencies with real-time analytics and insights into ongoing operations and events, improving situational awareness.