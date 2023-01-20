Punjab to address issues of industries: Aman

Chandigarh: In yet another move to promote Ease of Doing Business in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab Government has decided to constitute a Core Group to address issues pertaining to Industries and Housing and Urban Development. The Group will comprise representatives from departments including Housing and Urban Development (H&UD), Industries and other line departments.

This was revealed by Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mr Aman Arora, while interacting with the industrialists at Confederation of Indian Industrialists (CII) Headquarters here on Thursday.

The Cabinet Minister said that the H&UD department has been creating a foolproof mechanism which will ensure industrialists get any kind of permission within 45 days. He said that efforts are also on to make Industrial plots easily available to investors, who want to establish industry in the state.

Aman Arora said that Mann government has not been leaving any stone unturned to bring industry in the state and emerge Punjab as one of the most favourite destinations for investment in the country. Acknowledging the fact the policy related to industries in Punjab was stringent, he said that due to non-compliance during the previous governments, it has failed to attract industries in the state. Mr Aman Arora said that Punjab has huge potential to cater industries, which will lead the state towards prosperity. He said that going one step ahead, the Punjab Government, apart from promoting ease of doing business, will now focus on ease of living too, which would further attract industrialists to choose Punjab as their home state.

To boost the economy and generate employment opportunities in the state, he said that Mann Government has already delegated powers for approval of Building Plans and grant of Completion Certificate of standalone industries including compounding of standalone industries, outside MC Limit, to Director of Factories so that the industrialist need not to apply at two separate departments for getting the Building Plans of their factories approved.

Aman Arora also listened to the concerns of the industrialists and ensured to resolve these at the earliest.