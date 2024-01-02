Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
Just In
Puri temple makes dress code mandatory
Bhubaneswar: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has asked the devotees visiting the iconic temple in Puri in Odisha to not wear clothes such as shorts, ripped jeans and skirts from Monday while entering the temple premises and said the police and the temple servitors would keep an eye on anyone wearing ‘indecent’ clothes.
Chief administrator of the temple Ranjan Kumar Das said the devotees should wear traditional clothes like trouser pants, churidar, salwar kameez and dhoti while entering the temple. “Similar dress codes are in place at several shrines across the country,” said Das.
“The Jagannath temple police and the temple servitors would keep an eye on anyone wearing indecent clothes,” he added.
The move comes two years after the temple administration introduced a dress code for the temple servitors from October 2021. The servitors now wear dhoti, towel, and patta while performing puja.
The Daitapati Nijog, a leading body of servitors in the temple, had been demanding a dress code for the devotees visiting the temple, complaining that many came to the temple in shorts that hurt religious sentiments of other devotees.