Puri temple officials face flak for Rs 500 parking fee decision

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) decision to charge Rs 500 parking fee for four-wheelers at its guest houses for devotees here has triggered strong opposition from tourists, servitors and political leaders. In a notification, the SJTA said guests staying at its four Bhakta Nivases (guest houses) would have to pay Rs 500, including 18 per cent GST, for parking a four-wheeler for 24 hours.

The SJTA Chief Administrator, Arabinda Padhee, said the decision was aimed at ensuring structured parking management and better organisation of parking spaces, adding that it would improve convenience for visitors. However, following objections from various quarters, Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who is also the Deputy Chief Administrator of the SJTA, said the administration would reconsider the decision. "We will reconsider the parking fee. I will get back to you after taking up the matter with the authority," he told reporters on Thursday. Puri BJD MLA Sunil Kumar Mohanty demanded an immediate rollback, saying hotels in Puri and elsewhere in the country do not charge guests separately for parking.