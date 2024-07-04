Purohit seeks bridge over Ib river

Jharsuguda : Bargarh Lok Sabha member Pradeep Purohit met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and emphasised the need for constructing a bridge over the Ib river and upgrading NH-49 to four-lane to reduce the number of accidents on this busy route.

Gadkari assured Purohit that these projects would be taken up on a priority basis and completed on time to enhance safety and connectivity in the region.

Purohit also met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and took up the issue of pollution caused by heavy and medium industries in Jharsuguda.

He said there was lack of accountability on the part of the industries to check pollution.

Purohit said despite Jharsuguda being an industrial hub in Odisha, unemployment here remains high. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of the industries are also poor, he added.