Radha Soami Dera Beas chief leads flood relief efforts in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon on Wednesday actively spearheaded relief efforts for families devastated by the ongoing floods in Punjab. The Dera has remained unwavering in its commitment to supporting those affected, mobilising resources and volunteers across the state.

Gurinder Singh Dhillon visited Satsang Bhawan-3 in Rahmatpur, Jalandhar on Wednesday, where large-scale packing of essential relief supplies was underway. Personally inspecting the operations, he interacted with administrative officials to assess the specific needs of flood-hit regions and ensure timely and effective aid distribution.

Thousands of devotees gathered in Rahmatpur throughout the day to catch a glimpse of the Dera head. While 'sevadars' managed crowd control and internal logistics, local police authorities maintained tight security and managed traffic with precision.

Following his visit in Jalandhar, Dhillon proceeded to Shahkot — one of the severely affected areas — to conduct ground assessment. He assured families that relief materials would be provided based on their immediate needs, reaffirming the Dera's commitment to stand with the people in their time of crisis.

Just days earlier, during a Sunday Satsang in Beas, Dhillon had called upon the congregation to extend selfless service to fellow Punjabis. He urged devotees to not only donate but also actively volunteer in relief operations in the affected areas.

The Dera's efforts come amid a statewide emergency, with Punjab battling one of the worst floods in decades.

Relentless rainfall, rising levels of Beas, Satluj, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers and the controlled discharge from Bhakhra, Pong, and Ranjit Sagar dams have submerged vast areas of farmland and displaced thousands in Punjab.

According to official data, 1,650 villages across all 23 districts have been impacted, with over 1.75 lakh acres of agricultural land flooded. Gurdaspur remains the hardest hit with over 1.45 lakh people affected, followed by Amritsar (1.17 lakh), Ferozepur (39,076), and Fazilka (over 21,500). So far, 37 lives have been lost and three people are still missing.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted aerial surveys in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to review the flood situation. At a review meeting in Kangra, he announced Rs 1,600 crore in financial aid for Punjab, in addition to Rs 12,000 crore already allocated. An advance installment of the SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will also be released to support farmers.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing, with the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, SDRF, NDRF, and NGOs working round the clock to provide aid to those in need.