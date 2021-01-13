Rahul flays govt stand on proposed tractor rally by farmers

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Modi government for its stand on the tractor rally proposed to be organised by protesting farmers on January 26.

"The Modi government is not embarrassed when 60 farmers are martyred but is ashamed about the tractor rally," the Congress leader said.

Around 60 farmers have died due to accidents, suicide, or other reasons ever since the farmers began their protest on the Delhi borders from November 26 last year.

The Centre, through the Delhi Police, had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, seeking injunction against any protest march either in the form of tractor-trolley/vehicle march or any other mode in Delhi on the Republic Day.

The Centre said on Tuesday that it had come to the knowledge of security agencies, through various sources, that small group of protesting individuals/organisations planned to carry out tractor-trolley/vehicle march on January 26.

"Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions will not only be against the law and order, public order, and public interest but also a 'huge embarrassment' for the nation," it said.