Rahul Gandhi Disqualified as Lok Sabha MP: Congress to fight this case both legally and politically

New Delhi: On Friday, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, has been formally notified disqualified Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad segment with Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a notification to this effect.

Rahul Gandhi got convicted by a Surat Court yesterday in the year, 2019 defamation case for his comments " How come all the thieves have got the same surname Modi" . By law, Gandhi has faced instant disqualification from the post of MP.

The congress has vowed that, it would take up the case legally and it would take further steps politically too, the Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge set to meet all the state presidents today, to finalize an outreach campaign about " Victimisation of Gandhi and Vendetta Politics to silence his questioning of the alleged PM Narendra Modi and Industrialist Gautam Adani Links'.

Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, reacted to the disqualification notice stating that, " We would fight this battle both legally as well as politically. We would not be either intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti".

Renuka Chowdary also stated to file case against Modi for the controversial comments made against her, during the Parliament session. She has been compared to Ramayana's serial Character " Surpanaka". She further added, she want to see how fast the court would act now