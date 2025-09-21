Rahul Gandhi has set world record with 90 defeats, should take Pak citizenship: BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Ajay Alok on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, claiming that under his leadership, the Congress has lost more than 90 elections, which in itself is a “world record”.

He sarcastically suggested that Gandhi should take Pakistani citizenship, as “nobody in India is interested in him while even Shahid Afridi praises him across the border.”

“Rahul Gandhi has already set a Guinness World Record. The Congress has lost over 90 elections under his leadership. People in India have stopped taking him seriously, so my suggestion is that he should take Pakistani citizenship. He is very popular there, even Afridi sings his praises. What’s the need for him in India anymore?” Alok told IANS while reacting to Gandhi’s recent remarks and Congress’ defence of Sam Pitroda’s controversial comments.

On Tejashwi Yadav’s ongoing political tour, Alok claimed it was merely a fight for “political survival”.

“First, Rahul Gandhi took out his yatra to save the Congress, now Tejashwi is rattled and has started his journey. But ultimately, it will end up in jail yatra only,” he said.

Hitting out at the RJD, the BJP spokesperson said the party’s DNA was rooted in “abuse, corruption, and crime”, pointing to a recent controversy where RJD workers allegedly abused Prime Minister Modi’s late mother. “It is no surprise. This is their character. I don’t even expect them to apologise. But the people of Bihar and the country are watching,” he said.

Commenting on the rift within the Lalu Prasad Yadav family, Alok alleged, “This is a highly corrupt family. Except Rohini Acharya, everyone is out on bail. Even she will eventually be dragged into cases. It’s like eaglets attacking the weakest one for survival.”

On GST reforms, Alok said Prime Minister Modi’s address during the festive season of Mahalaya and Navratri would bring “sweetness” to the atmosphere. He also welcomed proposals in Odisha schools to read the Bhagavad Gita, adding, “Remembering our culture and nation every morning is not wrong”.