Rahul Gandhi is scared of Muslim leaders, not visiting Ram Mandir: Kerala BJP

Kozhikode (Kerala) : Kerala BJP President K. Surendran on Monday said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is scared of Muslim leaders and that is why he is not visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

“The Ram devotees in Wayanad have started to ask, why Rahul Gandhi is not visiting Ram Mandir. It’s now proved that Rahul’s secularism is one-sided. He is scared of the Indian Union Muslim League, Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI that is why he is not visiting Ram Mandir,” Surendran said while addressing the media at Kalpetta in Wayanad.

Surendran said that Rahul Gandhi may visit Ram Mandir after April 26.

He said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on Monday to file his nomination and while he hugs CPI General Secretary D. Raja in Kerala, in New Delhi, they are opposing each other.

“People have understood this hypocrisy. Why are you having one political stand in Delhi and another in Kerala? Why did you oppose the appointing of a Schedule Tribe woman for the post of President? Why is the President of India being ridiculed by Congress? The Wayanad constituency that Rahul represents has around 20 per cent Scheduled Tribe community and yet he opposes the President,” he said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi and Congress protest against the ongoing Enforcement Directorate action on Aravind Kejriwal but will they do the same if ED investigates Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter?

