Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi's Silence on Trump's Ceasefire Mediation Claims

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has intensified his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reluctance to directly challenge US President Donald Trump's claims regarding American mediation in the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Gandhi suggested that Modi's silence on the matter stems from strategic constraints rather than diplomatic courtesy. The Congress leader argued that the Prime Minister cannot openly contradict Trump without risking potential revelations that could expose uncomfortable truths about the bilateral relationship.

Gandhi explicitly connected Trump's persistent statements to ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and India. He characterized the American President's remarks as leveraging tactics designed to secure favorable terms in upcoming commercial discussions. The Congress leader predicted that continued pressure would ultimately result in a trade agreement that might compromise India's interests.

The controversy centers on Trump's repeated assertions that Washington facilitated a "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan through American diplomatic intervention. The US President has reiterated these claims approximately thirty times since the May 10 truce agreement, according to Congress estimates.

India has consistently maintained that the ceasefire understanding emerged through direct communication between the Directors General of Military Operations from both countries, explicitly rejecting any foreign mediation role. This official position contradicts Trump's public narrative about American involvement in the peace process.

During Tuesday's parliamentary session, Gandhi challenged Modi to demonstrate courage comparable to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by openly declaring Trump's statements false. The Congress leader specifically dared Modi to state in Parliament that "Donald Trump is lying" about the mediation claims.

In his subsequent parliamentary response, Modi asserted that no international leader had requested India to halt its military operations, though he notably avoided mentioning Trump by name. This omission has become a focal point for Opposition criticism.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera employed vivid imagery to characterize the relationship dynamics, suggesting Trump maintains controlling influence over Modi's diplomatic responses. The party has accused the Prime Minister of being in a compromised position with significant information to conceal.