Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his 'anti-national' remark: MP CM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "fighting Indian state" remark and sought an apology over the anti-national statement.

"Rahul Gandhi should apologise for his anti-national statement. I believe that objections can be raised on policies, but people will not accept anti-national statements," CM Yadav said in a statement.

CM Yadav's remarks come close on the heels of the Congres leader's treason comment against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat, and the allegation that the BJP, RSS, and their affiliates have systematically captured India's institutions.

The controversy erupted after the RSS Chief said, "The day of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be celebrated as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi' as it marks the "true Independence" of Bharat".

The RSS chief said Ram Mandir was not an aandolan (movement) but a 'yagya' for the Hindu community. He said the temple should have been built much earlier but was delayed due to some forces.

He said that the Ram temple movement was not started to oppose anyone but to awaken the 'self' of Bharat so that the country could stand on its own feet and show the path to the world.

Condemning the RSS Chief's remarks, Gandhi urged people to "stop listening to the nonsense".

"Bhagwat has the audacity to say this publicly, in any other country, he would be arrested and tried. To say that India did not get independence in 1947 is an insult to every single Indian person," Gandhi has said.

Gandhi's 'treason' jibe at the RSS chief kicked up a raging row with top BJP brass, including Union Ministers and national spokespersons launching a broadside at the Congress leader.

Notably, Gandhi and all senior Congress leaders are scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh's Mhow, the birthplace of B. R. Ambedkar on January 27.

The Congress is set to kick-start 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim and Jai Samvidhan' campaign on this occasion.



