Rahul Gandhi thank youth for Rajghat protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked the students, youth and the party workers for the 'successful' protest against the CAA held on

New Delhi:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked the students, youth and the party workers for the "successful" protest against the CAA held on Monday.

Top Congress leadership, including interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party President Rahul Gandhi on Monday sat on a 'Satyagraha' at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat along with hundreds of party supporters to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), demanding protection of rights as enshrined in the Constitution.

In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: "Many thanks to the students and youth of India and all the workers of the Congress party for making the 'Ekta Satyagraha' organised at Rajghat in protest against the partition of the country by Modi-Shah."

Hundreds of party activists on Monday gathered at Rajghat. The party has also asked its state units to organise peace marches across the states.

Mahatma Gandhi had launched a similar opposition to fight against the dictatorial policies of the British rulers, the party said, adding the Congress has now pitched in to save B.R. Ambedkar's Constitution.

