Rahul Gandhi Thinks It Is His Birthright To Rule This Country; Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Rahul Gandhi was criticised by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday and accused him of being ineligible for the Lok Sabha due to his "arrogance." Vaishnaw also said that the Congressman believes it is his "birthright" to control the nation since he was born into a certain family. Rahul Gandhi "does the politics of entitlement," the Union minister claimed, and he questioned whether Gandhi was above the law.



He remarked that "Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the Constitution, court and Parliament." He continued that Rahul Gandhi believes that no court can rule against him and that the Constitution's clause for disqualification should not be applied to him because he entered politics with a sense of entitlement.

Vaishnaw slammed the Opposition for banding together to oppose the government over the Adani problem and Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, claiming that all of the "corrupt" had gathered on one stage.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that everyone who has a history of corruption has banded together to destroy the nation's fundamental institutions.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused him of leading a corrupt escape campaign and demanded that he quit trying to change his image by portraying himself as an anti-corruption fighter.