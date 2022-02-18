Rahul Gandhi to release 1st part of Stalin's autobiography on Feb 28

Chennai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will release the first part a 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One among you), the autobiography of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on February 28.

This was announced by the Chief Minister's office in a statement on Thursday night.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and leader of opposition in Bihar legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav will also attend the function.

Senior DMK leader and Minister for Water Works in M.K. Stalin government, S. Duraimurugan will preside over the function. Tamil actor Satyraraj will introduce the book.

Stalin in his book, according to information, has mentioned his foray into politics as a schoolboy and also mentioned how he learned the basics of politics and service to society through great leaders like Periyar, C.N. Annadurai, and his father Kalaignar Karunanidhi.

In the book, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also has mentioned the struggles undertaken by the founding leaders of the Dravidian movement including Periyar, Annadurai, and Karunanidhi.

He also has, in the book written about the growth of the DMK after long struggles for the people's causes.