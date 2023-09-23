Live
Rahul Gandhi travels with student on scooter in Jaipur
Highlights
Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Maharani College at around 12 p.m., where he talked to the girl students for some time and then traveled on a scooter with student.
The video of the Congress leader riding as a pillion on a girl's scooter in Jaipur has also gone viral on social media.
Congress has also posted the video and captioned it as 'Rajasthan mein Jan Nayak.'
The Wayanad MP on Saturday reached Jaipur at 7 a.m., Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state President Govind Singh Dotasara welcomed Rahul at the airport.
Rahul and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge laid the foundation stone of the new Congress headquarters building in Jaipur.
