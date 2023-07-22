  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Rahul land Kharge to address Tribals in Rajasthan on August 9

Rahul land Kharge to address Tribals in Rajasthan on August 9
x
Highlights

Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Banswara in Rajasthan on August 9, party...

Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Banswara in Rajasthan on August 9, party leaders said.

The duo will celebrate World Tribal Day with local tribals here.

The leaders will also address people from the tribal communities.

State ministers including Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Arjun Singh Bamaniya and other leaders toured the proposed venue -- Banswara College Ground -- in Banswara to monitor the arrangements.

Tribal communities in large numbers from Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur will participate in this gathering.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad