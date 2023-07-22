Rahul land Kharge to address Tribals in Rajasthan on August 9

Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Banswara in Rajasthan on August 9, party leaders said.

The duo will celebrate World Tribal Day with local tribals here.

The leaders will also address people from the tribal communities.

State ministers including Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Arjun Singh Bamaniya and other leaders toured the proposed venue -- Banswara College Ground -- in Banswara to monitor the arrangements.

Tribal communities in large numbers from Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Udaipur will participate in this gathering.