'Rahul must apologise to PM Modi and nation', Amit Shah flays Cong for abusive slogans in Bihar

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, Congress and its allies for ‘facilitating’ abusive and offensive sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mahagathbandhan’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar’s Darbhanga.

The Home Minister, speaking at an event in Assam on Friday, slammed the ‘politics of hatred’ by Rahul Gandhi and termed the Bihar incident as something ‘stooping to absurd levels in public life’. He also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for abusive slogans against the Prime Minister and his late mother.

A major controversy erupted in Bihar’s Darbhanga district during Rahul-Tejashwi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ as some party workers hurled expletives at PM Modi from the stage, the video of which went viral on social media. Though Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav were not present when abuses were flung, the incident has drawn outrage from leaders and parties across the political spectrum.

Taking note of the incident, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the incident, which happened two days ago in Bihar, crossed all limits of political decency and propriety.

“The humble life of PM Modi’s mother, which is an epitome of being an ideal Indian mother, was cursed and vilified, marking a new low in politics. The country won’t tolerate such a despicable and derogatory act,” HM Amit Shah said.

He further said that there can’t be a more offensive and regressive act than this, and there can’t be a bigger downfall than this in the political discourse.

“I strongly condemn such offensive and ugly tactics to target the Prime Minister and his mother,” he said and demanded a quick apology from the Congress leader.

“If you have any shame left, you must apologise to him and the nation,” Shah said in a terse message to the Rae Bareli MP.

The use of expletives against PM Modi has become the latest flashpoint between the BJP and Congress. The grand old party has called it a diversionary tactic, given that the abuser has been caught by the Bihar Police, the BJP looks unrelenting, as the ‘Voter Adhikar Rally’ stage was used to cast aspersions at its topmost leader.