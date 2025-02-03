Rahul vs Govt in Lok Sabha: Unemployment, AI, Foreign Policy

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges on Monday after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticized the government's economic policies, asserting that India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar had to visit the United States to secure an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju immediately countered Gandhi's claim, asserting that such statements were baseless and had serious diplomatic implications. Interjecting during Gandhi’s speech, Rijiju stated, “The Leader of Opposition cannot make such unsubstantiated statements. This concerns diplomatic relations, and he is making an unverified claim about the Prime Minister’s invitation.”

The Speaker of the Lok Sabha asked Gandhi to provide evidence to support his assertion. Responding to the Speaker’s intervention, Gandhi stated, “I apologize for disturbing your peace of mind.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also dismissed the allegations. Posting on social media platform X, Jaishankar stated, “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately made a false statement regarding my visit to the US in December 2024. My visit was to meet the Secretary of State and the NSA of the Biden administration, as well as to chair a meeting of our Consuls General. During this period, the incoming NSA-designate also met with me. At no point was the Prime Minister’s invitation discussed. It is well-known that our Prime Minister does not attend such events, with India typically being represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s statements may serve political motives, but they harm India’s global standing.”

During his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Gandhi also addressed concerns over India’s industrial and technological advancements in comparison to China. He claimed that China was at least a decade ahead in the production sector, particularly in artificial intelligence and data-driven industries.

“AI, by itself, is irrelevant without data,” he argued. “Every major dataset that fuels global production—whether for smartphones, electric vehicles, or general electronics—is controlled by China. Meanwhile, the United States dominates consumption data. China has been focusing on developing batteries, robotics, motors, and optics for the past decade, while India lags behind.”

Gandhi further emphasized the need for a more inclusive financial system, ensuring that banking services remained accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises rather than being concentrated among a few dominant corporations. “We must maintain an open and dynamic banking system that supports millions of entrepreneurs eager to participate in this industrial revolution,” he said.

Linking economic progress with foreign relations, Gandhi suggested that a stronger domestic production sector would elevate India's global standing, reducing the need for diplomatic efforts to secure invitations. “If we had a robust production ecosystem and led in emerging technologies, the US President would come here and invite our Prime Minister,” he stated.

Gandhi also addressed the issue of unemployment, acknowledging failures by both the previous UPA government and the current NDA administration in providing adequate job opportunities. “Despite economic growth, we have not been able to tackle unemployment effectively. Neither the UPA nor the NDA governments have provided a clear roadmap for India’s youth,” he said.

Additionally, he critiqued President Droupadi Murmu’s recent parliamentary address, stating that it lacked new initiatives. “I found it difficult to stay engaged because it was nearly identical to previous addresses, listing the same achievements repeatedly,” he remarked.