Raids continue against LPG black marketing

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday said raids continue to be carried out in many of the states and Union Territories (UTs) to check the hoardings and black marketing of LPG. More than 3,500 raids have been conducted and around 1,400 cylinders have been seized in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra, etc. “All the States/UTs governments are requested to conduct regular raids so that black marketing and hoardings can be arrested,” said the Petroleum Ministry.

PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) officials have conducted surprise inspections at more than 2,000 retail outlets and LPG distributorships across the country to ensure smooth supplies and to check any hoardings/black marketing cases, it added. Despite this war situation, the government has given highest priority to domestic LPG and PNG, along with high priority to hospitals and educational institutions. “The government has already implemented several rationalisation measures on both the supply and demand side, including enhancing refinery production, increasing the booking interval from 21 to 25 days in urban areas and up to 45 days in rural areas and prioritising sectors for supply,” it informed.