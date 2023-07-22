Railways has sent notices to the people encroaching on railway property

New Delhi: Action is ongoing on the religious sites established by incursion, which have remained an impediment to the capital's development efforts. Following the bulldozer action on Bhajanpura's tomb and the Hanuman temple, plans are being made to run bulldozers on two more mosques in Delhi. According to information, Northern Railway has issued notifications to remove illegal encroachments along the railway track. The temple, mosque, and other structures built on railway land have been asked to be vacate within 15 days, according to this notice. It also has two mosques. The Railways sent notifications to two mosques in Delhi, Bengali Market Masjid and Takia Babbar Shah Masjid.

Deepak Kumar, the railway's chief spokesperson, stated that illegal encroachment on railway land must be eradicated. The Northern Railway has given a notice to leave the site within 15 days as a result of this. It could be a temple, mosque, mazar, or any other structure. If they are not removed within 15 days, the Railways will remove the encroachment itself. Kumar has stated that this notice was not sent solely to the mosque. The notices have been sent to all the encroachers of railway property. This includes unlicensed structures such as temples, mosques, and mazars. Railway has made it known by notice that it would not be held liable for the losses of those who do not remove the encroachment.