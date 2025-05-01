Rain, hailstorm provide much-needed relief to people in Bihar

A sudden spell of heavy rain and hailstorm in Bihar on Thursday brought cheer to the people of the state, who were reeling under scorching weather.

Rain accompanied with hailstorm brought down the temperature in the state.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Patna, this change is just the beginning of a larger weather pattern influenced by the confluence of a western disturbance and moist winds from the Bay of Bengal.

The forecast warns of rain across all 38 districts of Bihar tomorrow, with moderate to heavy rain with lightning strikes especially expected in southern and eastern districts such as Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Purnea.

Light to moderate rainfall across the state with thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30-40 km/h were forecast for Thursday.

Officials advise residents to avoid open fields, clay houses, and standing under trees or electric poles and stay indoors, preferably in concrete buildings, during thunderstorm.

Farmers are specifically advised not to enter fields, and stay away from the water bodies during adverse weather conditions.

On Thursday, heavy rain is likely in southern and eastern Bihar; light to moderate rain in northern districts like Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Supaul.

On May 3-5, intermittent rain is expected in eastern and southern Bihar; temperature may rise to 35-37 degrees Celsius.

The Director of the Meteorological Centre emphasised that a new western disturbance will bring continued instability to Bihar's weather following its impact on Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

This pre-monsoon rainfall, though not unusual, is more widespread and intense this year due to the merging of weather systems.

While it brings respite from the heat and could benefit farmers and the environment, caution is advised amid potential gusty winds and lightning.

The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast of rain for all 38 districts, but some areas will be more affected. Eastern Bihar's Bhagalpur, Munger, Katihar, Purnea and Saharsa will witness moderate to heavy rain.

Southern Bihar's Patna, Gaya, Aurangabad, and Bhojpur are likely to record light to moderate rain, with thunder and lightning.