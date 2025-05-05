Raj Bhavan to turn into net zero energy campus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati said the Raj Bhavan here will transform into a net zero energy campus. A 150-kilowatt solar power plant has been installed at Raj Bhavan here and there are plans to add another 400 KW solar power plant, he said. Kambhampati said the Raj Bhavan has also started procuring EV vehicles.

“My objective is to bring down use of fossil fuel at all levels. Four EVs have been added to the fleet. Made-in-India EVs, from cars to two-wheelers, have been procured to support eco-friendly mobility within the Raj Bhavan campus,” the Governor told reporters here on Saturday.

Kambhampati said the electric bill of Odisha Raj Bhavan would soon drop to zero from its current monthly Rs 3 lakh a month. The Governor appealed to people to adopt clean energy solutions and electric mobility.

“The people can take benefits of generous subsidies given by the Central government. I thank the Odisha government for making provision of additional subsidies to encourage use of green energy,” he said, adding that these decisive measures are important for reducing dependence on fossil fuels, promoting energy security and embracing a greener, healthier tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who is also in charge of the Energy department, lauded the Governor for taking a leading role in popularising the use of green energy. He said the State government has adopted a policy to source power in all government buildings from solar energy.

“We have started it recently and plan to instal solar power facilities in all government offices and quarters.

We are also in the process of putting in place ACs and other equipment run by renewable energy,” Singh Deo said. Replying to a question, Singh Deo, said: “We will have a new policy soon to encourage government employees to use electric vehicles.”