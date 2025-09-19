Raj chemists threaten strike over dues of Rs 880 crore

Jaipur: Chemists in Rajasthan have threatened to go on a strike against alleged large-scale irregularities in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) and pending dues, officials said on Thursday.

The chemist association has claimed that payments of nearly Rs 880 crore are pending, and more than three lakh bills have disappeared from the scheme’s portal.

“Despite repeated requests, the state government has taken no positive step to resolve the issue. Looking at the situation, the chemists have decided to go on a strike to mount pressure on the government,” Rajasthan Chemist Association president Vivek Vijayvargiya said.

“The chemists are facing financial losses,” he added.

The association’s vice president Sachin Goyal and secretary Ravi Gupta announced that a state-wide agitation will be launched against this soon.

Despite government officials having assured that the dues would be cleared within 21 days, payments were allegedly being delayed for six to seven months, they said.

“Dues worth Rs 880 crore are stuck due to arbitrariness by departmental officials and the third-party administrator (TPA). More than three lakh bills have gone missing from the RGHS portal, and no official response has been received so far,” they added.

Vijayvargiya claimed that many chemists are unable to pay their children’s school fees, and several shops are on the verge of closure due to increasing debt and financial pressure.

“More than 5,000 chemist families across Rajasthan are fighting for justice,” he said.