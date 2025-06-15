Raja festival begins in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday greeted the people of Odisha as the three-day Raja festival began across the State.

The State welcomes the Raja festival every year as a mark of respect for womanhood, fertility and the rhythms of Mother Earth. This time, the festival, reflecting deep-rooted traditions and cultural pride, will be observed from June 14 to 16.

President Murmu posted on X: “I am wishing my dear countrymen heartily on the occasion of Raja festival. On the arrival of rainy season, honouring Mother Earth this agrarian festival is observed by eating sweets, playing swings, kabaddi and betel and sweet drinks. This festival is celebrated for three days in Odisha. From this, we should take inspiration from walking in harmony with nature.” She also said, “On the occasion of Raja festival, I wish happiness and prosperity for the State and the countrymen.”

The X handle of Governor Odisha said: “On the occasion of Krishivithik Gana Parv # Raja the Hon’ble Governor Shri @DrHariBabuK has extended his greetings and best wishes and wished that the eternal spirit of this festival may be felt by all. #RajaParba.” Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who hails from Keonjhar district, where Raja is a major festival, also wished the people of the State. “Greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Gana Parva, a unique tradition of honouring tradition, nature, motherhood and womanhood. May this festival bring joy and happiness to everyone’s lives.#Raja #PahiliRaja,” he said.

Former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik also congratulated the people on the occasion and said: “Heartiest greetings to everyone on the occasion of Odisha’s mass festival, Raja. May this unique tradition of paying homage to the land and mother fill everyone’s lives with joy and happiness. #RajaParba.”

The nomenclature of thefestival ‘Raja’ is rooted in the Sanskrit word ‘Rajaswala’ (meaning menstruation). Raja marks a symbolic period when Mother Earth is believed to rest and rejuvenate, like women during their menstrual cycle, said Asit Mohanty, a researcher in Odia culture. He said the festival also witnesses the beginning of cultivation works which comes coinciding with the onset of the monsoon month ‘Asadha’. During the festival, young girls and women rejoice by wearing new clothes, applying henna and alta, playing traditional games, enjoying swings called - ‘Raja Doli’, and eating festive foods, mostly handmade cakes. Special sweets like Poda Pitha, Arisha, Kakara and others are prepared at houses and offered toguests, Mohanty said.