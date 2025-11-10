Rajasthan bypolls: Voting to be held on Anta Assembly seat tomorrow

Voting for the Anta Assembly by-election will be held on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. across 268 polling booths, with 2,28,264 voters --including 1,16,783 men, 1,11,477 women, and four others -- eligible to cast their votes.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan urged polling personnel to discharge their duties with confidence, coordination, and efficiency to ensure free and fair elections.

He instructed officers to ensure all arrangements, conduct mock polls, and report any issues immediately to the Sector Magistrate or Assistant Returning Officer for quick redressal.

During the training session, all polling teams were provided with election materials, EVMs, and VVPATs.

Vehicles were allocated from designated counters, and teams departed after verification at checkpoints.

Mahajan appealed to all voters to ensure 100 per cent voter turnout, emphasising that voting is both a civic duty and the cornerstone of democracy.

He added that under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, extensive voter awareness efforts have been made to encourage participation.

The Election Commission has finalised all arrangements for a free, fair, and peaceful election, supported by comprehensive security measures.

A total of 3,077 police personnel have been deployed, including CAPF units at sensitive polling stations.

Security will be reinforced by 12 Quick Response Teams, 43 mobile units, 43 sector magistrates, 12 police supervisory officers, and 12 area magistrates.

Additionally, 13 interstate and 5 inter-district checkpoints are operational for continuous inspection.

Webcasting will be conducted at all polling stations, with control rooms established at the district headquarters and the Returning Officer's office for 24-hour monitoring.

Each polling station will have jute bags for depositing mobile phones and two volunteers for assistance.

Wheelchairs, cradles for infants, and assistive devices for voters with disabilities have been arranged.

Ballot papers on EVMs will feature candidate photographs for easy identification.

Five green polling stations -- at Mahatma Gandhi Government Schools in Ratadiya, Sorsan, NTPC Road (Anta), and Siswali, along with Madrasa Anjuman Islamia Umavi in Mangrol -- have been designated eco-friendly and will remain free of single-use plastics.

Ramps, drinking water, and shaded areas are provided at all booths.

Polling stations will be managed by both women and persons with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity in the process.

A total of 1,240 personnel, including 268 polling teams and 29 reserve teams, will oversee the polls, supported by 41 micro-observers and 52 videographers.

Separate queues for men and women have been arranged, with anganwadi and ASHA workers assisting female voters.

Besides EPIC (Voter ID), 12 alternative identification documents will be accepted for voting, as said by the District Election Officer.