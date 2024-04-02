Live
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
Just In
Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
Highlights
Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) here on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing, but discharged after a few tests.
Jaipur: Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) here on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing, but discharged after a few tests.
Doctors said that Gupta's guards brought him to the hospital and he underwent an ECG, a chest X-ray and some routine blood tests. Further treatment will be given after the reports are received.
The senior IAS officer had also fallen ill soon after the Assembly elections in November last year. After he complained of having trouble breathing and fell unconscious, he was admitted to the ICU and underwent tests.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS