  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests

Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after breathing difficulty, discharged after tests
x
Highlights

Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) here on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing, but discharged after a few tests.

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) here on Tuesday after he complained of difficulty in breathing, but discharged after a few tests.

Doctors said that Gupta's guards brought him to the hospital and he underwent an ECG, a chest X-ray and some routine blood tests. Further treatment will be given after the reports are received.

The senior IAS officer had also fallen ill soon after the Assembly elections in November last year. After he complained of having trouble breathing and fell unconscious, he was admitted to the ICU and underwent tests.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X