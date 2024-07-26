Rajasthan Chief Justice inaugurates e-Facilities Centre

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava on Friday inaugurated the e-Facilities Centre in the Jaipur Bench of the High Court in a move to make the Rajasthan High Court completely paperless.



On the instructions of the Supreme Court, the Rajasthan High Court had made e-filing of all the cases to be heard in the Division Bench mandatory from July 1.

The e-filing of civil cases will also become mandatory from August 1.

Registrar CPC Balkrishna Goyal said that the advocates will get the facility of e-filing under one roof in the court premises itself after the start of the e-Facilities Centre.

“Now advocates will be able to do e-filing and e-downloading from this centre at concessional rates,” Goyal said.