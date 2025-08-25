Rajasthan CM holds dialogue with MPs and MLAs on ‘Developed Rajasthan 2047’

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday held a brainstorming session with MPs, MLAs, candidates, and BJP district presidents from Kota, Jhalawar-Baran, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Udaipur, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, and Banswara Lok Sabha constituencies.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s residence, focused on accelerating the vision of ‘Developed Rajasthan 2047’ and ensuring effective implementation of government schemes.

During the dialogue, the Chief Minister called upon representatives to work with full commitment towards public welfare.

He said the state government has set new benchmarks of service delivery through good governance and far-reaching policy decisions.

Party officials praised his leadership, stating that “unprecedented changes have come in Rajasthan due to historical decisions.”

BJP State President Madan Rathore, former presidents Arun Chaturvedi and Ashok Parnami, and senior leader CP Joshi were also present. The CM highlighted the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, which will benefit 17 eastern districts by providing irrigation to 4 lakh hectares and drinking water to nearly 3 crore people.

He directed representatives to ensure cooperation in the Jal Jeevan Mission and maintain quality in work under the Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi campaign. Sharma reiterated the government’s commitment to providing daytime electricity to all farmers by 2027.

At present, 22 districts are already receiving daytime power for agriculture. He also urged officials to maximise awareness about the scheme of 150 units of free electricity, while pointing out that projects worth ₹20,000 crore are underway in the energy sector.

The CM stressed that Antyodaya - upliftment of the poorest - is the central focus of state policies, with special initiatives for youth, women, and farmers.

After the dialogue, former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Ashok Parnami, and State Vice President Mukesh Dadhich addressed the media.

Rathore said that 80 per cent of announcements made in the past two budgets have already been implemented, and emphasised that the government is working to make 5,000 villages poverty-free through a detailed action plan.

He further announced upcoming programmes, including Seva Pakhwada (September 16 to October 2) to strengthen grassroots outreach, MP Sports Festival (September 29 to October 31) across the state and Padayatras (October 29 to 31) in every parliamentary constituency to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Former BJP president Ashok Parnami added that MLAs will prepare lists of school repair and construction works in their constituencies, ensuring quick action.

He said the government and party organisation are working in tandem to make Rajasthan self-reliant in water, energy, industry, and infrastructure.