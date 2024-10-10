Rajasthan CM, other leaders condole passing of Ratan Tata

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, among other veteran leaders from the state, expressed grief over the death of iconic industrialist Ratan Tata.



Tata Group Chairman and industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on Wednesday night. He breathed his last at the age of 86 in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Tata was battling poor health for several days. Two days ago, he posted on social media to not pay attention to any kind of "rumours" about his health.

CM Sharma expressed grief over his demise on his social media post and said: "The death of India's renowned industrialist and social worker Ratan Tata ji is very sad. Tata ji's contribution was not limited to the business sector but he also made invaluable contributions to social service and nation-building. Under his leadership, the Tata Group not only brought glory to India at the global level but also played an important role in the economic and social development of the country. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed soul and the bereaved family strength to bear this loss."

At the same time, former CM Ashok Gehlot extended condolences. He took to his social media handle and expressed: "The death of industrialist Ratan Tata is an irreparable loss for the country. Shri Ratan Tata always gave us many opportunities to be proud by giving priority to India in his business. He was also famous for his philanthropic work. I pay my tribute to such an inspirational personality."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot too shared his condolences.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the death of industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. Under his visionary leadership, the Tata Group became a leading business entity and his commitment to many humanitarian causes has left an indelible mark. His legacy will continue to inspire generations and I express my condolences to his family and fans. May his soul rest in eternal peace."