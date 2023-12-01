Rajasthan Congress leader pens last letter as MLA, thanks critics

Jaipur: Congress MLA from Sangod in Rajasthan, Bharat Singh (73), on Friday penned a letter addressing the people of his constituency.

In the letter -- his last as an MLA since he didn't contest the recently-held Assembly elections, the results of which will be out on Sunday -- the veteran Congress leader expressed his gratitude to the people of the area.

The Congress has fielded Bhanu Pratap Singh from Sangod this time.

"This is my last letter to you as an MLA. I express my gratitude to all of you for giving me the opportunity to serve as an MLA four times. After completing my studies in 1971, I came to my native village Kundanpur.

"From that time till 2023, I have been connected to the people of the area and their problems. I am satisfied that as a citizen of this area, with the cooperation of all of you, I have been able to develop Sangod. I am also grateful to all those brothers who have been my critics, because they have always exposed my shortcomings.

"I will be indebted to the immense love of the people of Kundanpur village and the panchayat members, because they have always been with me in happiness and sorrow. All of you have made a big contribution in giving recognition to Bharat Singh Kundanpur in the state.”

This time, the contest in Sangod is between Congress' Bhanu Pratap and Hiralal Nagar of the BJP.

After being denied ticket for renomination from Sangod, Bharat Singh had initially expressed his displeasure. However, later he supported Bhanu Pratap through a letter.

Bharat Singh is known for penning letters highlighting local issues.