Rajasthan election: 68.24% voting till 5 pm
Around 68.24 per cent polling in the Rajasthan Assembly election was recorded till 5 p.m. on Saturday, an official said.
Jaipur: Around 68.24 per cent polling in the Rajasthan Assembly election was recorded till 5 p.m. on Saturday, an official said.
A poll official said that maximum votes had been cast for the Pokhran and Tijara seats.
MP Baba Balaknath is contesting for Tijara seat on the BJP ticket while Imran Khan is contesting on the Congress ticket. Around 80.85 per cent of polling took place there till 5 p.m.
Minister and Congress candidate Saleh Mohammad and BJP candidate Mahant Pratappuri are contesting from Pokhran seat. Around 81.12 per cent of voting was recorded there till 5 p.m.
A political analyst, meanwhile, said more voting is considered a sign of change.
Lowest voting was reported in Marwar Junction (57.36 per cent).
Meanwhile, BJP leaders registered a complaint at the election commission office regarding the slow pace of voting being conducted at booths.
A memorandum in this connection was presented by Narayan Panchariya and other leaders.