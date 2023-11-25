  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Rajasthan election: 68.24% voting till 5 pm

Rajasthan election: 68.24% voting till 5 pm
x
Highlights

Around 68.24 per cent polling in the Rajasthan Assembly election was recorded till 5 p.m. on Saturday, an official said.

Jaipur: Around 68.24 per cent polling in the Rajasthan Assembly election was recorded till 5 p.m. on Saturday, an official said.

A poll official said that maximum votes had been cast for the Pokhran and Tijara seats.

MP Baba Balaknath is contesting for Tijara seat on the BJP ticket while Imran Khan is contesting on the Congress ticket. Around 80.85 per cent of polling took place there till 5 p.m.

Minister and Congress candidate Saleh Mohammad and BJP candidate Mahant Pratappuri are contesting from Pokhran seat. Around 81.12 per cent of voting was recorded there till 5 p.m.

A political analyst, meanwhile, said more voting is considered a sign of change.

Lowest voting was reported in Marwar Junction (57.36 per cent).

Meanwhile, BJP leaders registered a complaint at the election commission office regarding the slow pace of voting being conducted at booths.

A memorandum in this connection was presented by Narayan Panchariya and other leaders.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X